250 kg of sea cucumbers seized

The Marine Police and forest department officials on Tuesday seized 250 kg of sea cucumber at Devipattinam in Ramanathapuram district. S. Mohammed Mansoor Ali Khan of Devipattinam has been arrested.

A team patrolling the north coast of Devipattinam intercepted a van. The police checked the vehicle and seized 250 kg of sea cucumber. The team led by Sub-Inspector G. Ayyanar along with the members M. Ilaiyaraja and Saravanapandi arrested Mohammed Mansoor Ali Khan. The accused was handed over to the Ramanathapuram Forest Range Officials.

