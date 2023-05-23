250 kg of sea cucumber seized in Ramanathapuram

May 23, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Marine Police on Tuesday seized over 250 kg of sea cucumber near Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district.

The seizure came following a tip-off. The contraband was kept in nine gunny bags. The police officials handed over the seized sea cucumber to Forest officials in Ramanathapuram district. Further investigation is under way.

Last week, the Marine police seized over 500 kg of sea cucumber from a shed near Rameswaram in the district, again after a tip-off. It was handed over to the Forest officials. They said the seized sea cucumber was in a semi-processed state and an investigation into the case was under way.

Sea cucumber play an important role in maintaining biodiversity in the marine ecosystem and is listed as endangered species under Schedule I of Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, the officials said.