250 Indians to arrive from Maldives

Around 250 stranded Indians from Maldives will arrive at VOC Port here in the early hours of Tuesday.

The district administration, in coordination with port and customs officials, will receive the passengers will be brought by INS Airawath.

Under ‘Operation Samudhra,’ the Union government has made arrangements to bring home people stranded in different countries due to COVID-19 pandemic. On June 2, 713 Indians arrived from Sri Lanka, while 700 passengers were brought from Maldives by INS Jalaswa on June 7.

The naval ship, which is carrying 250 passengers from Maldives Port, is expected to reach VOC Port on Tuesday morning.

Official sources say, the passengers will board special buses to reach their destination. Residents of Thoothukudi and other States will be quarantined here.

On June 28, about 700 fishermen stranded in Iran will arrive at the port.