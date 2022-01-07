250 beds kept ready for COVID patients at Ramanathapuram hospital

COVID war room re-activated in Virudhunagar district

The district administration has kept ready 250 beds with oxygen supply at Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital and another 100 beds at the Government Hospital in Paramakudi to treat COVID-19 patients.

Inspecting the facilities, Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat said that the district had 67 active cases as on January 6. While four persons were admitted to the Medical College Hospital, the other 63 persons, who were asymptomatic or having mild symptoms, were put under home isolation, the Collector said.

The number of beds at the Medical College Hospital could be increased up to 500 based on the need, and other government hospitals in the district had kept ready 20 beds each, he said.

Meanwhile, COVID Care Centres have been set up at Ramanathapuram Sethupathy Government Arts College and private training Centre Building at Kuyavangudi with 100 beds each for the benefit of those have mild infection.

More COVID such centres would be opened at Paramakudi, Mudukulathur, Tiruvadanai and R.S. Mangalam based on the requirement.

Superintendent of Police K. Karthik; Dean of Government Medical College Hospital M. Alli; Revenue Divisional Officer of Ramanathapuram M. Sheikh Manzoor; and Deputy Director of Health Services Kumaragurubaran, were present.

Virudhunagar

Meanwhile, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said a Corona War Room had been re-activated in the district for the public to get information on availability of beds for COVID patients.

In a statement, he said that COVID-infected people can get medical advice, and details of availability of beds, beds with oxygen supply and other related information over 04562 1077; 04562 252094 and 04562 252095.

The Collector said that 1,249 beds were kept ready in Virudhunagar district,including 650 beds with oxygen supply and 50 beds with intensive care unitfacility. Those who get swab tests could know the results by calling the COVID war room. Those manning the war room would contact over phone patients who were in home isolation and get details such as their health condition, mental condition and monitor their well-being.

COVID treatment facilities have been set up in all the blocks in Virudhunagar district.