April 14, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - NAGERCOIL

The Mahila Court here sentenced a labourer to 25 years imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor. According to prosecution, Vincent, 55, of Kalvettaankuzhi near Marthandam kidnapped a 14-year-old girl from Marthandam and sexually assaulted her two years ago. The Mahila Court awarded Vincent 25 years imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹53,000 on Thursday.