January 29, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Madurai

A 25-year-old was murdered while bursting crackers during a wedding in Paravai near Madurai on Sunday. According to police, a few friends had lit fireworks for the wedding in front of a house where a man had died. As the fireworks were in front of the deceased man’s house, the family objected to it. A heated exchange broke place which resulted in the victim, B. Venkatesan, being stabbed to death. Samayanallur police have launched an investigation.