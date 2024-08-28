GIFT a SubscriptionGift
25-year jail term to two in POCSO case

Published - August 28, 2024 07:36 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases here has awarded 25-year imprisonment to two persons who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl four years ago.

According to prosecution, Shankar alias Murthy, 35, and his friend Mariappan, 32, of Oorkadu near Ambasamudram in the district kidnapped the girl and sexually assaulted her in 2020. The duo were arrested by Ambasamudram police.

POCSO Court Judge Suresh, who awarded 5-year imprisonment to Shankar and Mariappan on Wednesday for kidnapping the girl, sentenced them for 20 years for sexually assaulting her under captivity. The Judge also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on them.

The court further directed the State government to give ₹10 lakh as compensation to the victim.

