2.5 tonnes of turmeric seized

THOOTHUKUDI

Police have seized 2.5 tonnes of turmeric and detained 5 persons for allegedly attempting to smuggle the spice to Sri Lanka.

The police also seized a mini-lorry and a country boat from the smugglers.

A marine police team conducted surprise check at Fishermen Colony here on Saturday where five unidentified persons were seen unloading the turmeric from a cargo vehicle to be loaded in a country boat anchored nearby.

While the 5 persons on the shore could be nabbed, others in the boat escaped after abandoning the boat.

They were identified as A. Robinston, 21, C. Arul, 55 and J. Viduston of Keezha Vaippaar, E. Govinda Perumal, 36, of Indra Nagar near Siluvaipatti and M. Sermaraja, 19, of Tsunami Colony near Thalamuthu Nagar.

The police are on the lookout for Maideen, the brain behind this illegal venture.