25 species of birds recorded

Sighting of Pond Heron was recorded at Karisalkulam Kanmai in Koodal Nagar in Madurai on Saturday.

Birdwatchers on Saturday recorded over 25 species of birds at the Karisalkulam Kanmai in Koodal Nagar here to commemorate the 126th birth anniversary of Dr. Salim Ali, the birdman of India.

The birdwatching was organised by the Green Management Programme of the Postgraduate Research Department of Zoology at The American College and Poovulagin Nanbargal, an environmental organisation.

M. Rajesh, president of Tamilnadu Science Forum, who led the event, quoted Mr. Ali who often said that birds can survive in a world without humans but not vice versa.

Over 25 species of birds that were recorded include exotic species such as brown shrike (Lanius cristatus cristatus) and Lesser Whistling Duck; white-breasted waterhen, kingfisher, Pied Cuckoo, Pond Heron and Spot-billed duck among others.

The birdwatchers noted that the waterbody was prone to dumping of garbage by the public which must be prevented strictly by the Corporation authorities to ensure good condition of the tank and to provide a safe environment for the birds.

Wildlife research-student Kishore and naturalist Isaac also participated.