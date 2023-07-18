July 18, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The police are on the lookout for the culprits who snatched ₹ 12.50 lakh-worth gold ornaments from an old woman when she was sleeping in her house on Monday night. Police said the unidentified persons, who entered the house of Gomathi, 85, of Periya Theru in Tirunelveli Town, shortly after Monday midnight, snatched 25 sovereigns of gold ornaments she was wearing even as the old woman was sleeping in her house. Based on a complaint from Mrs. Gomathi, the Tirunelveli Town police have registered a case. Sniffer dog and finger print experts were pressed into service to identify the culprits.