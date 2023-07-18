HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

25 sovereigns of gold jewellery snatched from elderly woman

July 18, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The police are on the lookout for the culprits who snatched ₹ 12.50 lakh-worth gold ornaments from an old woman when she was sleeping in her house on Monday night. Police said the unidentified persons, who entered the house of Gomathi, 85, of Periya Theru in Tirunelveli Town, shortly after Monday midnight, snatched 25 sovereigns of gold ornaments she was wearing even as the old woman was sleeping in her house. Based on a complaint from Mrs. Gomathi, the Tirunelveli Town police have registered a case. Sniffer dog and finger print experts were pressed into service to identify the culprits.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.