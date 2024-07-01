GIFT a SubscriptionGift
25 Ramanathapuram fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The fishermen were on country boats and were arrested near Neduntheevu; families of those arrested staged a road roko in Pamban seeking their immediate release

Published - July 01, 2024 02:05 pm IST - Rameswaram

The Hindu Bureau
Country boat fishermen and their families staged a road roko in Pamban on Monday, July 1, 2024, after the arrest of four fishers by the Sri Lankan Navy

Country boat fishermen and their families staged a road roko in Pamban on Monday, July 1, 2024, after the arrest of four fishers by the Sri Lankan Navy | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Twenty five fishermen from Ramanathapuram district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing in four country boats near Neduntheevu, early on Monday, July 1, 2024. 

The police said that the fishermen from Pamban and Dhanushkodi had set sail from Tamil Nadu’s shores on Sunday, June 30. Sri Lankan Navy personnel, who were on patrol, nabbed the four boats and arrested the fishermen on charges of poaching and took them to Kankesanthurai. 

Meanwhile, scores of fishermen and their families staged a road roko in Pamban demanding the immediate release of the fishermen and their boats. 

Net damage: On the fisheries dispute, India and Sri Lanka

President of the Country Craft Fishermen Welfare Association, S.P. Rayappan, said that the Sri Lankan Navy usually does not nab country craft fishermen as they do not cause any damage to the marine resources. He alleged that the Sri Lankan Navy personnel had come in, two nautical miles into the Indian side of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and arrested the fishermen.

Revenue and police officials held talks with the protesters and pacified the protesters, following which they gave up their road blockade.

It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar twice last week requesting that he convene the Joint Working Group to secure the release of all the fishermen and their fishing boats from Lankan custody. This came after two recent sets of arrests: 22 fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on June 22, and prior to that, four fishermen of Pudukottai district were arrested on June 18, 2024

