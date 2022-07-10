More PHCs and UPHCs to be opened in State: Health Minister

Tamil Nadu would get an additional 25 Primary Health Centres (PHC) and 25 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) very soon, said Health Minister M. Subramanian in Rajapalayam on Sunday.

Talking to reporters after inspecting a mega COVID-19 vaccination camp, Mr. Subramanian said the Centre had not sanctioned any new PHCs for the State in the last five years to cater to the increasing population.

After a follow up by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, the Centre has now sanctioned 25 PHCs and 25 UPHCs.

As per the guidelines, one PHC is allocated for 30,000 people. In hilly region, the population should be 20,000 for every PHC. The minimum distance between two PHCs should be 8 km.

Enumeration of these details were under way and within 15 days, the allocation of new PHCs and UPHCs for various districts would be announced, he said.

Similarly, to meet the shortage of manpower in health centres in the State, Medical Recruitment Board was in the process of filling up 4,318 vacancies by recruiting people to 200 different posts like doctors, nurses and lab technicians. The recruitment process would get over by September.

Meanwhile, the State Government has taken all efforts to reach out to the last person to meet his medical care with Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam. People suffering from diabetes, hypertension, needing palliative care, dialysis and physiotherapy are getting treatment at the door steps. "Drug hampers have been distributed to 75 lakh persons in the last one year," Mr. Subramanian said.