25 persons injured in jallikattu held near Dindigul

February 15, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - DINDIGUL

As many as 25 persons sustained injuries in a jallikattu held in Pugaiyilaipatti near Sanarpatti in Dindigul district on Wednesday. The annual event was held as part of St. Sandhiyagappar and St. Sebastian’s Church festival. As many as 476 bulls, registered online, from Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Tiruchi districts participated. Nine persons, including a 60-year-old man, who sustained grievous injuries were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Dindigul while 25 sustained simple injuries. They were bull tamers, bull owners and spectators.