HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

25 persons injured in jallikattu held near Dindigul

February 15, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
A youth trying to tame a bull at a jallikattu at Pugayilaipatti near Dindigul on Wednesday.

A youth trying to tame a bull at a jallikattu at Pugayilaipatti near Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

As many as 25 persons sustained injuries in a jallikattu held in Pugaiyilaipatti near Sanarpatti in Dindigul district on Wednesday. The annual event was held as part of St. Sandhiyagappar and St. Sebastian’s Church festival. As many as 476 bulls, registered online, from Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Tiruchi districts participated. Nine persons, including a 60-year-old man, who sustained grievous injuries were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Dindigul while 25 sustained simple injuries. They were bull tamers, bull owners and spectators.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.