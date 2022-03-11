25 more fishermen detained

NAGERCOIL

While steps are on to ensure the release of 41 Kanniyakumari fishermen and their mechanised boats detained by the Indonesian and Seychelles authorities for entering their territorial waters for fishing, 25 more fishermen from the district were arrested along and two of their mechanised boats seized by Seychelles officials on Thursday night.

When the fishermen were fishing near Seychelles on Thursday night, the island nation’s authorities detained them.

Only on March 8, the Indonesian officials detained a mechanised boat with eight fishermen from Kanniyakumari district for fishing in its territorial water and seized 69.50 tonnes of fish. When 33 fishermen in three mechanised boats were fishing near Seychelles on March 8, they were arrested by the authorities of the island nation near Madagascar.

The fishermen associations have appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth to ensure the safe and early release of the detained fishermen and their boats.