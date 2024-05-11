25 lives lost in five months in cracker blasts, says PESO official

There were at least 10 incidents of fire accidents reported in fireworks units In the last five months, claiming the lives of 25 people, said Controller of Explosives S Kandasamy from the PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) on Saturday.

Speaking at an interaction meeting with TANFAMA members, he said there was urgent need to prevent accidents. The licencing authorities alone could not prevent loss of lives or damages to properties in fireworks units.

Apart from support and cooperation from owners, workers too had a key role in the prevention of accidents. Mere experience might not be sufficient. Periodic training in handling of chemicals, among other aspects, was mandatory.

During inspection, the enforcement agencies and licencing authority found that man-made errors were the main cause for many accidents. Likewise, carelessness and negligence too were factors that ended in fatal accidents.. The loss of human lives in the sector had caused major concern and had to be prevented at any cost, Mr Kandasamy said and called for skill development programmes.

The official further said that every unit had to be commercially viable, but, at the same time, they should also understand that human lives were equally important for running the units. The entrepreneurs, through their associations, must invest in training their work force and create awareness.