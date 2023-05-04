₹25 lakh to be allotted to each district panchayat councillor for development works

May 04, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Each of the 16 district panchayat councillors will receive ₹25 lakh during this fiscal for carrying out development works in their wards, District Panchayat Chairman V.S.R. Jegadish has said.

Addressing the district panchayat council meeting held here on Thursday, Mr. Jegadish said priority should be given to the most essential schemes so that the public benefitted by the allocation.

“Each district panchayat councillor should submit within 10 days details of the development works to be executed in the village panchayat. Since demand for drinking water during this summer will go up sharply due to the drought-like situation prevailing in the district after monsoon failure, top priority should be given to address this serious issue. The amount to be allotted may be used for sinking deep borewells, construction of overhead tank and laying of drinking water distribution pipes,” Mr. Jegadish said.

He suggested that 50 drought-prone villages in the district be identified for improving drinking water supply by sinking deep borewells.

The chairman also said that 1,497 sanitary workers with the 204 village panchayats of the district would get new gloves, masks, boot and uniform within a month.