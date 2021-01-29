2.5 lakh poultry birds to be vaccinated

The Department of Animal Husbandry will begin vaccination of backyard poultry, farm chicks and turkey against Ranikhet disease from February 1 to 14.

A total of 2.50 lakh birds would be administered the vaccine by veterinary doctors at the villages, said Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan.

Though the disease, that leads to whitish diarrhoea among the poultry birds was not found in the district, the vaccination is being done as part of a State-wide programme, said Joint Director of Animal Husbandry S. Arunachalakani.

He said that the birds affected by Ranikhet disease will have whitish diarrhoea followed by dullness and death. Stating that all the birds aged eight weeks and above should be vaccinated, the Collector appealed to the poultry farmers to make use of the opportunity to safeguard their birds.