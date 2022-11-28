25 kg of banned plastic bags seized

November 28, 2022 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A surprise check under way at a godown in Tirunelveli on Monday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Corporation officials seized 25 kg of banned use-and-throw plastic bags from shops in the junction area here on Monday.

 As production, stocking, sale and use of the plastic bags have been banned, commercial establishments have been told to use either paper bags or biodegradable plastic bags to pack their products. After Corporation officials raided the shops, bakeries, hotels, grocery stores and supermarkets frequently immediately after the ban came into force, usage of these products reduced drastically.

 As the use has increased in the recent past, raids are being conducted in suspected places. The raid on Monday led to the seizure of 25 kg of banned plastic bags from the bakeries, hotels and sweet stalls.

CONNECT WITH US