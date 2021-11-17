25 kg ganja seized, one held

Police have arrested a driver from Madurai for allegedly smuggling 25 kg of ganja worth ₹3 lakh from Madurai in his mini cargo vehicle.

The vehicle was stopped, when a police team, led by Inspector of Police, Thoothukudi North (in-charge), Murugan, was conducting a vehicle check at State Bank Colony on Wednesday. As the driver, P. Alex Pandi, 29, from Vandiyoor in Madurai, gave contradicting replies, the police checked the cargo.

They found 25 kg ganja kept in a bag along with other parcels. The police seized the ganja with the vehicle, and arrested Alex Pandi.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar said 369 persons had been detained this year with 316 kg of ganja and 309 cases had been registered in this connection. He also said 172 persons had been detained under the Goondas Act.