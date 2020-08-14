Madurai

25 frontline workers honoured

Twenty five frontline workers - police personnel, doctors and conservancy workers - were honoured for their services during the COVID-19 pandemic at a function held at Thirumalai Nayak Mahal here on Thursday.

An orchestra played at the function which was organised by the district administration based on a directive of the Ministry of Defence and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. Collector T.G. Vinay, Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan and officials from police and health departments were present.

T.K. Lilly Grace, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar; Kottaisamy, Inspector, Sellur and head constables Ayyappan and Maheshwaran were honoured.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2020 6:16:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/25-frontline-workers-honoured/article32355989.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story