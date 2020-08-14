25 frontline workers honoured

Twenty five frontline workers - police personnel, doctors and conservancy workers - were honoured for their services during the COVID-19 pandemic at a function held at Thirumalai Nayak Mahal here on Thursday.

An orchestra played at the function which was organised by the district administration based on a directive of the Ministry of Defence and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. Collector T.G. Vinay, Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan and officials from police and health departments were present.

T.K. Lilly Grace, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar; Kottaisamy, Inspector, Sellur and head constables Ayyappan and Maheshwaran were honoured.