₹2.5 crore-worth Ambergris seized in Udangudi; 1 arrested

April 16, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Police seized 2.560 kgs of ambergris and arrested one person in Udangudi near here on Sunday.

A team of police personnel from Kulasekarapattinam station led by SI of Police Rajan were checking vehicles near Bazaar area when a man, on seeing the police started moving in the opposite direction. On suspicion police examined him and his statement was contradictory.

When probed, he confessed to the possession of ambergris. The police alerted the Forest Ranger Kanimozhi, who conducted investigation. The police identified the accused as Kumaran (38) son of Sivamurugan of Pallivasal Street, Pudumanai in Udangudi. Investigations also revealed that Sivamurugan had allegedly planned to smuggle it to Dubai through an agent in Chennai. He had planned to handover the commodity to a “contact” at Tiruchendur Road late on Sunday.

Forest officials said that Ambergris is a solid, waxy flammable substance. It is produced in the digestive system of sperm whales and is in high demand in many of the UAE countries for its cosmetic properties. The locals here engaged some fishermen to collect the Ambergris and through agents smuggled it for high price with hefty commission.

A senior forest official in Thoothukudi said that the seized Ambergris was worth around ₹2.5 crore in the international market and possessing it is banned in India.

The official further said that they had seized close to 16 kg of Ambergris during October-December 2022 and that this was the third seizure in less than six months.