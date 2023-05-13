ADVERTISEMENT

25 cases settled at Lok Adalat held at HC

May 13, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Settled amount being handed over to a litigant at the National Lok Adalat held at the Madurai District Court on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

A total of 25 cases were settled out of the 346 listed cases at the National Lok Adalat held at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Saturday. The total settled amount was ₹4.5 crore.

The lok adalat was organised by the High Court Legal Services Committee under the guidance of the Chairman of the High Court Legal Services Committee Justice R. Mahadevan.

A total of three benches presided over by Justice S. Srimathy, Justice K.K. Ramakrishnan and retired Justice S. Ananthi heard the cases pertaining to motor accident appeals, writ petitions, land acquisition cases, etc.

At the National Lok Adalat held in Madurai district court, a total of 6,963 cases were settled out of the listed 7,288 cases. The total settled amount was ₹21.16 crore.

In Dindigul district, the total settled cases were 2,193 and the total settled amount was ₹4.07 crore. In Theni district, the total settled cases were 1,439 and the settled amount was ₹5.37 crore.

As many as 1,583 cases were settled in Sivaganga district and the total settled amount was ₹1.14 crore. A total of 907 cases were settled in Ramanathapuram district and the total settled amount was ₹6.30 crore.

