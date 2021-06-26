25 Adi Dravidar families in Sivaganga move to local temple after a few houses collapse

The roofs of three houses caved in injuring one village resident; the families have said they will not go back until they are given new houses

After the roof of a few houses in the Adi Dravidar Colony collapsed injuring one person, about 25 residents of Kadaneri South Street near here have moved into the neighbouring Sri Muthu Mariamman Temple on Saturday morning.

About 20 years ago, the then State government had built over 50 houses for the Adi Dravidars here. Most of the beneficiaries work as farm labourers in the fields here. According to them, the poor upkeep had resulted in damage to their houses.

Two years ago, when three houses collapsed, the village residents submitted a petition to the then Collector Jayakanthan. Promising to get them new houses, the Collector ordered the Kalayarkoil Block Development Officer to inspect the locality. However, nothing was done after that, Kannappan, a village resident said.

People have been living under the constant threat of their houses collapsing whenever there was heavy rainfall in the area. In the latest incident, the roofs of three houses had fallen in, and a resident identified as Subramani was admitted to the hospital with multiple injuries, the village resident added.

Revenue and Adi Dravida Welfare Department officials said that they would inspect the houses on Monday and take further action. However, the residents stated their firm resolve not to go back to their houses until the authorities got them new ones.