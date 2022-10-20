248 Police Constables complete training in Madurai

ADVERTISEMENT
A total of 248 candidates completed their training at the temporary Police Recruit School providing training to Grade II police constables in Madurai on Wednesday. They were under training from March 14.
Madurai City Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar participated in the event as the chief guest and accepted the Honour of the Ceremonial Parade. Then, he awarded medals and certificates to the best performers.
The candidates had undergone physical and parade training and attended law classes. Two of the recruits are postgraduates, 38 B.E/ B.Tech graduates and 67 undergraduates.
The passing-out ceremony was organised by Principal/ Commandant of Tamil Nadu Special Police VI Battalion Bhukya Sneha Priya, Assistant Commandants V. Ramesh and Karunakaran, and Vice-Principal of Police Recruit School J. Thomas.