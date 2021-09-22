2,476 nominations received in Tirunelveli district on last day

Candidates prepare to file nomination papers at the panchayat union office in Manur in Tirunelveli district on Wednesday.

22 September 2021 22:07 IST

TIRUNELVELI

The last day for filing of nominations witnessed brisk activities as candidates affiliated to political parties submitted their nominations after coming to the offices with their supporters in large numbers in an attempt to showcase their political might on Wednesday.

Accompanied by bands, which triggered instant enthusiasm among the supporters of candidates, and crackers, the candidates filed their nominations. Those who had brought incomplete nomination papers were seen hastily filling up papers on the premises of the panchayat union offices.

Candidates of political parties garlanded the statues of all leaders in the city before filing their nominations. Though the police allowed only two persons to accompany the candidates while they filed their nomination, the crowd that accompanied the aspirants up to the offices disrupted vehicular traffic.

AMMK candidate Karthik, who filed his nomination for a ward in Palayamkottai panchayat union, came to Palayamkottai panchayat union office in a bullock cart to submit his papers. “Since farming should be protected in the rapidly changing mechanised world, I came to the office in a bullock cart,” he said.

Since DMK’s Radhapuram union secretary V.S.R. Jegadeesh is tipped to be fielded as the ruling party’s candidate for the post of District Panchayat Chairman, he filed the nomination in Radhapuram union office. Accompanied by a huge number of supporters and firecrackers, Mr. Jagadeesh filed his nomination in the afternoon after garlanding the statues of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s parents Muthuvel and Anjugam near Radhapuram bus-stand.

Meanwhile, the ballot boxes to be used in the civic polls on October 6 (for Ambasamudram, Manur, Cheranmahadevi, Palayamkottai and Paapaakudi panchayat unions) and 9 (Nanguneri, Kalakkad, Valliyoor and Radhapuram panchayat unions) are being given a fresh coat of ‘bus green’ paint as the metal boxes have been stored in the panchayat union offices.

In Tirunelveli district, 2,476 nominations – 57 for district panchayat councilors, 516 for panchayat union councilors, 350 village panchayat presidents and 1,553 for village panchayat ward members - were submitted on Wednesday. In all, 6,871 nominations have been received for 2,069 positions.

The public may contact Election Observer P. Shankar at 72005 87897 for any local body election-related complaints relating to Tenkasi district.

In Kanniyakumari district, 5 nominations have been filed for the Muttom village panchayat president post and 31 nominations including the 8 nominations filed on Wednesday, have been submitted for the 10 village panchayat ward members.

After the scrutiny of nominations on Thursday (September 23) and withdrawal of nominations on Friday (September 24), the final list of candidates in fray will be known on Friday evening.