245 mobile veterinary clinics to be launched across Tamil Nadu soon

March 18, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Tamil Nadu government will introduce 245 mobile veterinary clinics across the State for giving proper treatment to the ailing domestic animals and poultry birds, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan has said.

Inaugurating the animal husbandry exhibition at Ramanujampudur near Srivaikundam in the district on Saturday, he said mobile veterinary clinics were to be launched for proper treatment in even remote villages as the farmers would not be able to bring the ailing cattle to the nearest veterinary hospitals.

The Department of Animal Husbandry would introduce dedicated toll-free numbers to call the mobile clinics for giving treatment to their ailing cattle or poultry birds by qualified veterinarians, the Minister said.

He informed that his department was popularising the new techniques for increasing production of milk, meat, egg and inland fishes by organising the exhibition across Tamil Nadu. Moreover, experts were being brought to these places to inform the farmers about the available techniques for improving their income substantially.

“The State government is giving ₹3,000 per acre as incentive for encouraging fodder cultivation as inter-crop,” the Minister said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan also said the fishermen cooperative bank would be established shortly.

District Collector K. Senthil Raj and MLAs ‘Oorvasi’ S. Amirtharaj of Srivaikundam and M.C. Shanmugaiah of Ottapidaaram participated in the meeting.