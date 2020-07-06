245 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Madurai

06 July 2020 21:57 IST

Thoothukudi records 109 new cases; fishing operations suspended in the city

MADURAI/THOOTHUKUDI

Madurai’s tally of COVID-19 positive cases continues to rise, with the district reporting 245 fresh cases on Monday. The number of positive cases is 4,338, and that of active cases is 3,199, the second highest in Tamil Nadu.

Twenty-two persons were discharged and seven, including a 14-year-old girl, died. The district’s death toll is 69. A 50-year-old man from Ramanathapuram also died at Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital.

Thoothukudi recorded 109 new cases – 108 of them indigenous – and the district now has 401 active cases. Twenty-five of the fresh cases were from Terespuram area, which forced officials to suspend operations of country boats. They also suspended fishing operations of mechanised boats from Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour as several fishermen from Terespuram area have been employed in mechanised boats.

Tirunelveli reported 84 cases – all indigenous – which took its tally to 1,114 and the number of active cases to 416.

The total number of infections in Kanniyakumari district rose to 638 with the addition of 78 new cases on Monday. There are 373 active cases.

Tenkasi recorded 20 new cases. The district’s total case count went up to 468 and the number of active cases to 211.

Virudhunagar reported 86 fresh cases on Monday, which took the tally to 975. The district also saw one death, which pushed the toll to nine. The 76-year-old victim with diabetes mellitus had been admitted to Sivakasi Government Hospital.

The number of active cases in the district is 528.

Meanwhile, official sources said a doctor at Tiruthangal died at a private hospital in Madurai on Monday. He gave his swab sample at Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital on June 30, and the test turned positive on July 2.

Meanwhile, a judicial officer in the district too tested positive, an official said.

A total of 119 new cases – 72 women, 39 men and eight children – were reported mainly from Andipatti, Bodinayakkanur, Chinnamanur, Cumbum, Periyakulam and Uthamapalayam in Theni district.

Sixty-nine fresh cases were reported in Ramanathapuram, which has a tally of 1,454. The district administration said that it had intensified swab tests and the number of cases was likely to go up for at least another one week or 10 days.

With 52 more persons testing positive on Monday, Sivaganga’s tally rose to 564. All the fresh cases were indigenous cases.

Dindigul district recorded 21 new cases from Natham, Kodaikanal, Dindigul, Oddanchatram, Batlagundu and Vadamadurai that took its total count to 725.