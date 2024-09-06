ADVERTISEMENT

2,440 ‘Vinayaka’ idols in 4 districts; over 7,000 policemen to be involved in security arrangements

Updated - September 06, 2024 07:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Pa. Moorthy, centre, DIG of Police, Tirunelveli range, addressing a press meet in Tirunelveli on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Over 7,000 police personnel are to be deployed during the ‘Vinayaka Chathurthi’ celebrations and the immersion of the idols this year, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli range, Pa. Moorthy, has said.

 Addressing reporters here on Friday, he said 2,440 ‘Vinayaka’ idols are to be installed at various places of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts for which the police had given permission. When the idols are taken in procession for immersion, the rallyists should cooperate with the police to conduct the rally in peaceful manner.

 “I appeal to everyone to celebrate ‘Vinayaka Chathurthi’ peacefully by avoiding anything that would trigger tension,” the DIG said.

 He said that police personnel would be posted in the vans going to Paramakkudi for Immanuel Sekaran death anniversary for ensuring the safety of the participants.. “No bike will be allowed to proceed to Paramakkudi for the death anniversary-related events,” he said.

 He said due steps were being taken to avert clashes with caste overtones in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts while Kanniyakumari district was relatively peaceful as there was no caste enmity.

 “However, we are constantly monitoring the movements of 4,740 history-sheeters in all four districts and hence we’ve detained 379 persons under the Goondas Act,” he said.

 The DIG held discussion with the Superintendents of Police N. Silambarasan (Tirunelveli), V.R. Srinivasan (Tenkasi), Albert John (Thoothukudi) and E. Sundaravadhanam (Kanniyakumari) on conducting the ‘Vinayaka’ idol processions and the immersions peacefully and also the law and order issues in the districts.

 He exhorted the SPs to constantly monitor the investigation and progress of every criminal case, especially crime against women and the children, property offences, communal flare-ups etc. and ensure the early filing of charge-sheets in the courts for early trial and judgment.

 He also honoured 37 policemen for their outstanding service.

