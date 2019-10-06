24,318 houses to be constructed in Madurai district

A rally to create awareness of the ‘Angikaar project’ of the Central government, organised by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) was flagged off by Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, here on Saturday.

The project is launched throughout the country in order to bring beneficiaries who have got homes constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) into the fold of other Central government schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Ujjwala.

The rally, led by the Executive Engineer of TNSCB R. Muniasamy, started from the Anna Maligai, crossed the District Court, MSS Wakf Board College to finally reach the TNSCB office in KK Nagar. Around 200 women from self-help groups carried placards to create awareness of various components of the Angikaar Project.

The project focuses on energy conservation through the use of LED lights, segregation of wet and dry waste, water conservation by erecting rainwater harvesting structures and sapling planting along with houses under the scheme.

In Madurai district, a total of 24,318 houses will be constructed under the scheme at a cost of ₹729.54 crore, said Mr. Muniasamy.

“A non-governmental organisation will be appointed as a resource person to check if these houses have all the facilities and the results will be submitted to the Collector,” he said.