2,431 beneficiaries given loan

A total of 2,431 beneficiaries received loan to the tune of ₹129.22 crore in the credit outreach programme jointly organised by various banks here on Friday.

Member of Parliament Kanimozhi and Ministers Anita R. Radhakrishnan and P. Geetha Jeevan handed over the loans to the beneficiaries in the presence of District Collector K. Senthil Raj and Chief General Manager of State Bank of India, Chennai, Radhakrishna Rayabharam.

The loans being extended by the banks would be of great help to the traders and the business community who had been hit hard due to COVID-19-induced problems. The financial assistance would infuse fresh energy into the sagging businesses.

“At the same time, the beneficiaries should repay the loan promptly so as to enable the banks to help others,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

Chief General Manager of SBI, Sivanand, Assistant General Manager Durairaj and District Manager of NABARD Suresh Ramalingam were present.