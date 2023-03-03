HamberMenu
2,408 pilgrims leave for Katchatheevu from Rameswaram

March 03, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

Pilgrims from Sri Lanka and India participate in the two-day St. Antony Church Festival in Katchatheevu in Sri Lanka on Friday.

Pilgrims from Sri Lanka and India participate in the two-day St. Antony Church Festival in Katchatheevu in Sri Lanka on Friday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

A total of 2,408 pilgrims including fishermen from various coastal districts, women and children left for Katchatheevu island to participate in the two-day famous St. Antony’s Church festival in 71 boats from Rameswaram on Friday.

District Collector Johny Tom Varghese said elaborate arrangements were being made by various Central and State agencies for the pilgrims. For the last one week, the boats were being screened by the officials. Likewise, intending public were also directed to submit application along with their identity cards and among others.

Police officers said that after immigration check, the pilgrims boarded the boats. Fisheries department officials said that life saving jackets were provided to all the passengers on board.

After overnight celebrations at Katchatheevu, the pilgrims would return to the shores here on Saturday noon, officials said.

