‘2,400 pilgrims will go to Katchatheevu for two-day St. Antony’s Church festival’

February 23, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

At a review meeting held at the District Collectorate here on Thursday, Collector Johny Tom Varghese was informed by the officials that 2,400 pilgrims would proceed to the Katchatheevu for the two-day festival to be held on March 3 and 4 and the famous St. Antony’s Church.

According to a spokesman, out of the total number of applications received till date, 2,400 pilgrims have been screened for travel to the island by boats.

All the visitors shall carry identity cards with them and the Standard Operating Procedure shall be in place. Based on the clearance from the central and state agencies, the pilgrims shall board the boats and reach the island, he said and added that the pilgrims shall adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines as well.

The Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai said that apart from applicants from Ramanathapuram, pilgrims from other States have also applied. They should carry the valid identity cards with them during the travel, he said.

The Fisheries department, revenue officials and the coast guard officials attended the meeting.

As and when the police verification was completed, the pilgrims would get SMS on their mobile phones, the spokesman said.