Madurai

2,400 kg of ration rice seized near Koomapatti

Around 2,400 kg of ration rice that was being smuggled from Koomapatti area to Madurai was seized at Ramasamiyapuram on Tuesday.

According to sources, two police constables, Dinesh Karthik and Karuppasamy, intercepted a cargo autorickshaw and found several bags of ration rice being smuggled.

They found that M. Tirupathi (30) and S. Ganesan (50) of Keeraithurai in Madurai had bought the ration rice from M. Muthiah (45) of Amaichiyapuram Colony.

The police handed over the contraband along with the vehicle to the Civil Supplies- Criminal Investigation Department for further action.


