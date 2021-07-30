240 kg of ganja seized in Usilampatti

Parcels of ganja seized by a special team of Madurai rural district police in Usilampatti on Thursday night.

30 July 2021 19:32 IST

Madurai

A special team of police seized 240 kg of ganja and arrested eight persons in Usilampatti on Thursday night.

Based on an intelligence input, the special team of Madurai Superintendent of Police conducted a vehicle check near railway gate in Usilampatti town, when they intercepted a car and two motorbikes. The police found that they were carrying different bundles of ganja, totally weighing 240 kg.

The police detained eight persons, including C. Packiyaraj (35) of Vellimalaipatti, A. Kumar (41) of Vadakattupatti, P. Soundarapandi (38) of Annamarpatti.

The police said that one Elangovan (32), who was absconding in a criminal case under Sindhupatti police station limits was also nabbed.

The police are on the lookout for two more persons — O. Balamurugan (25) and R. Suresh (44).

The police said that the gang had bought the ganja from Andhra Pradesh and were getting ready for distribution in and around Usilampatti when they were caught.

The police also seized the car and two motorbikes.