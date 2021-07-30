240 kg of ganja seized in Usilampatti, eight arrested

Madurai

30 July 2021 16:26 IST

Police made the seizure during a vehicle check on Thursday night

A special team of police seized 240 kg of ganja and arrested eight persons in Usilampatti on Thursday night.

Based on an intelligence input, the special team of the Madurai Superintendent of Police conducted a vehicle check near the railway gate in Usilampatti town, where they intercepted a car and two motorbikes. The police found that they were carrying different bundles of ganja, weighing in total, 240 kg.

The police detained eight persons, including C. Packiyaraj (35) of Vellimalaipatti, A. Kumar (41) of Vadakattupatti and P. Soundarapandi (38) of Annamarpatti. The police said that Elangovan (32), who was absconding in a criminal case in Sindhupatti police station limits was also nabbed.

The police are on the lookout for two more persons, identified as O. Balamurugan (25) and R. Suresh (44).

The police said that the gang had bought the narcotics substance from Andhra Pradesh and were getting ready for distribution in and around Usilampatti when they were caught.

The car and two motorbikes were also seized.