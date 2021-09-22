240 kg of banned tobacco goods seized

Madurai

22 September 2021 18:03 IST

Madurai Rural District police seized 240 kg of banned tobacco products and arrested three persons near Alanganallur on Tuesday night.

During routine patrolling, a team of police led by Alanganallur Inspector Sankar Kannan intercepted a car and found the banned consignment.

Advertising

Advertising

The team arrested C. Nesamani of Sivagnaga district, M. Veerappan, 43, of Kathaikinaru and A. Periyathambi, 37, of Alanganallur and seized ₹1.07 lakh cash, the car and a two-wheeler.