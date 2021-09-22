MaduraiMadurai 22 September 2021 18:03 IST
240 kg of banned tobacco goods seized
Madurai Rural District police seized 240 kg of banned tobacco products and arrested three persons near Alanganallur on Tuesday night.
During routine patrolling, a team of police led by Alanganallur Inspector Sankar Kannan intercepted a car and found the banned consignment.
The team arrested C. Nesamani of Sivagnaga district, M. Veerappan, 43, of Kathaikinaru and A. Periyathambi, 37, of Alanganallur and seized ₹1.07 lakh cash, the car and a two-wheeler.
