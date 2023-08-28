HamberMenu
240 kg ganja seized; 16 persons picked up for interrogation

August 28, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have picked up 16 persons, including two women, and the Thoothukudi district president of a caste-based political party for allegedly smuggling 240 kg ganja.

Police said a vehicle check was conducted at Pudur Pandiyapuram toll plaza following information about smuggling of ganja in cars. When two cars were stopped at the toll plaza and checked, the police found 240 kg ganja packed in 5 bags and kept in the cars.

The cars and the ganja were seized. When they were questioned, police found that the ganja smugglers had spoken to Thoothukudi district president of a caste-based political party having strong presence in northern Tamil Nadu about the drug they were smuggling on his behalf from Andhra Pradesh. He is suspected to be the kingpin behind the smuggling of ganja and the police picked up him also.

In all, the police have so far picked up 16 persons for interrogation. Further investigations are on.

