24-year-old youth abducted, murdered near Valliyoor

October 08, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

A youth was gruesomely murdered near Valliyoor in the district on Friday night.

Police said unidentified car knocked down Allalkaaththaan alias Karthik, 24, of Keezha Thediyoor under Munneerpallam police station limits here at Pilaakkottaipaarai near Panagudi on Tirunelveli – Kanniyakumari National Highway around 9 p.m. on Friday even as he was returning home on his bike. As he fell down, people from the car stuffed the injured youth in their vehicle and moved towards Valliyoor.

After the public alerted the Panagudi police, they checked the CCTV camera footages collected from the nearby shops.

Against this backdrop, the Ervadi police retrieved the trunk of a youth and the chopped off head from the forest near Meenakshipuram close to Ervadi near Valliyoor on Saturday. The investigators found that it was the body of the youth who was abducted by an unidentified gang at Pilaakkottaipaarai on Friday night.

Subsequently, the police collected the CCTV camera footages from all the cameras fitted along this 8 m-long stretch.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Karthik was taking steps for getting bail for few persons who were recently arrested in connection with the murder of a liquor bar owner in Pettai on July 24 last. Hence, the relatives of Pitchai Raj might have murdered Karthik, the police suspect. Panagudi police have registered a case.