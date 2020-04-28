24 year-old COVID-19 positive patient delivers baby in Madurai

A 24 year-old woman from Usilampatti's Dhoddappanaiyakanur, who had tested positive for COVID-19, gave birth to a girl child on Sunday night. A sample was collected from the child on Monday — 24 hours after the birth — to test for COVID-19. The results are awaited.

J. Sangumani, Dean, Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), said the child weighed 2.8 kg when she was delivered. Both the mother and the child are doing well, he said.

He added that it was discovered that the patient may likely have COVID-19 when she arrived at the Dhoddappanaiyakanur Primary Health Centre for the delivery. She was admitted to the GRH on Saturday.

A team of gynaecologists, suited in personal protection equipment (PPE), made their way into an operation theatre dedicated for COVID-19 positive patients for the delivery. The surgery took one hour and the child was delivered at 8 p.m.

Another COVID-19 positive patient is currently undergoing treatment at the GRH.