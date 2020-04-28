Madurai

24 year-old COVID-19 positive patient delivers baby in Madurai

Result for COVID-19 is awaited on the sample collected from the child.

A 24 year-old woman from Usilampatti's Dhoddappanaiyakanur, who had tested positive for COVID-19, gave birth to a girl child on Sunday night. A sample was collected from the child on Monday — 24 hours after the birth — to test for COVID-19. The results are awaited.

J. Sangumani, Dean, Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), said the child weighed 2.8 kg when she was delivered. Both the mother and the child are doing well, he said.

He added that it was discovered that the patient may likely have COVID-19 when she arrived at the Dhoddappanaiyakanur Primary Health Centre for the delivery. She was admitted to the GRH on Saturday.

A team of gynaecologists, suited in personal protection equipment (PPE), made their way into an operation theatre dedicated for COVID-19 positive patients for the delivery. The surgery took one hour and the child was delivered at 8 p.m.

Another COVID-19 positive patient is currently undergoing treatment at the GRH.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 28, 2020 5:24:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/24-year-old-covid-19-positive-patient-delivers-baby-in-madurai/article31454668.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY