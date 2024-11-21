24 train pairs with LHB rakes now have four unreserved coaches

The Southern Railway has standardised 24 train pairs with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rakes with four general class coaches each, thus increasing the seating capacity by 7,900.

This exercise is part of the plan of the railways to ease the daily travel for over one lakh passengers by adding 1,000 new general coaches to 370 trains by the end of November 2024. In Southern Railway alone, 27 more train pairs would be upgraded by year-end to add 5,600 seats for unreserved passengers.

Under this initiative, one of the two power cars in the LHB rakes have been replaced with one second class luggage coach for people with disabilities. Thus, each of the LHB rakes has been standardised with four general second class coaches. The LBH coaches are known for their advanced safety features and superior riding comfort, according to a railway statement.

Among the trains that serve the southern districts which have got additional unreserved coaches are: Dr. MGR Chennai Central — Bodinayakkanur Express; Kanniyakumari — Howrah — Kanniyakumari Express; Pearl City Express, Tirunelveli — Bilaspur Express and Sampark Kranti Express.

However, other rakes of Nellai Express, Vaigai Express, Pandian Express and Tirunelveli-Dadar Express have three unreserved coaches, according to Madurai Divisional Railway sources.