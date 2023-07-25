ADVERTISEMENT

24 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen from house near Tirumangalam

July 25, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-four sovereigns of gold jewellery kept in a trunk box in a locked house near Tirumangalam went missing.

Police said C. Ramu (57) of Nallaperumalpatti had kept the gold jewellery of her married daughter in a trunk box in his house and covered it with a gunny bag. The family members had last seen the jewellery on July 9.

When they opened the box on Sunday, they were shocked to find them missing. The police said the family members used to keep the keys of the house in a nearby cattle shed whenever they went to their farm.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the house was not broken open and some more jewellery kept in the almirah were intact, the police said someone known to the family and had the knowledge about the jewellery kept in the box could have stolen them.

Tirumangalam Taluk police have registered a case of burglary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US