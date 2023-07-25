24 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen from house near Tirumangalam

July 25, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - MADURAI

Twenty-four sovereigns of gold jewellery kept in a trunk box in a locked house near Tirumangalam went missing.

Police said C. Ramu (57) of Nallaperumalpatti had kept the gold jewellery of her married daughter in a trunk box in his house and covered it with a gunny bag. The family members had last seen the jewellery on July 9.

When they opened the box on Sunday, they were shocked to find them missing. The police said the family members used to keep the keys of the house in a nearby cattle shed whenever they went to their farm.

Stating that the house was not broken open and some more jewellery kept in the almirah were intact, the police said someone known to the family and had the knowledge about the jewellery kept in the box could have stolen them.

Tirumangalam Taluk police have registered a case of burglary.