24 persons injured in jallikattu held near Dindigul

February 24, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - DINDIGUL

As many as 24 persons were injured in a jallikattu held at Nathamadipatti in Sanarpatti block in Dindigul district on Friday. As many as 492 bulls and 115 tamers from Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tiruchi, Sivaganga, and Tiruppur participated in the event. Twenty-four persons - 10 bull owners, as many spectators and four tamers sustained injuries. The tamers were admitted to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital. ADVERTISEMENT

