24 new positive cases reported in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar

district recorded 24 new COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday that took up the total number of positive cases go past 17,000-mark.

The total number of positive cases stood at 17,004. It had stood at 16,941 on April 4.

An official attributed the sudden increase of over 60 new cases in the last four days to the election campaign where the crowd did not follow social distancing and did not wear masks.

However, after the discharge of three patients, the total number of discharge rose to 16,663.

The number of deaths stood at 232.