24 held for bid to lay siege to police station

Published - May 08, 2024 09:33 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Thevarkulam police have arrested 24 persons for attempting to lay siege to the police station and for blocking a highway on Wednesday.

The police said Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Makkal Iyakkam founder- president Esakki Raja announced that he would lay siege to Thevarkulam police station along with his supporters protesting registration of cases against the people of a particular community. When the protesters tried to take a procession towards the police station, the police held talks with them.

As the talks failed, the protesters blocked Tirunelveli – Sankarankovil Highway. The police used mild force to disperse the crowd and arrested 24 persons.

Vice-president of Vannikonenthal village panchayat Vallinayagam who was at the protest venue swooned, and he was rushed to Manur primary health centre for treatment.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in Thevarkulam and Vannikonenthal areas.

