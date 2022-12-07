  1. EPaper
239 gelatine sticks recovered from seashore

December 07, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Ramanathapuram

Teams of Coastal Security Group and Q Branch seized 239 gelatine sticks buried in the seashore near Pasipattinam lighthouse on Wednesday. The teams led by Coastal Security Group Inspector of Police, Kanagaraj and Q Branch Sub-Inspector of Police, Mustafa, made a joint patrol and found the gelatine sticks buried in the sand. On seeing the team, a group of accused fled from the scene. The police said that gelatine sticks are used to illegal fishing activity. They are on the lookout for the suspects.

