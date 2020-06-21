238 streets to turn containment zones in Madurai

MADURAI

With COVID-19 cases having seen a rise of about 39% in Madurai last week, the district administration has said 238 streets in the city will be regarded as ‘containment zones’. With more localities being identified as ‘hotspot areas’, more streets would be added, said Collector T.G. Vinay.

A Tamil Nadu Government Notification on June 5 stated that there were no containment zones in Madurai, though it had recorded 291 positive cases by then. The district administration, instead, resorted to barricading individual houses where people who tested positive for COVID-19 were living.

From June 14 to 20, the district recorded 253 new cases. The steep rise of 90 cases on June 20 caused an alarm among people. Mr. Vinay said the officials would now be barricading streets where COVID-19 patients were living as they did when the lockdown was announced in March.

“Streets where even one case is recorded will be sealed and police will stand guard. Nobody will be allowed to travel in and out of these areas till the number of cases is contained,” he said.

Health workers would go door to door in these areas to check for fresh cases. Those with symptoms would be brought to the nearest fever clinics, tested and admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital, if they turned positive, he said.

Mr. Vinay said increased testing and high number of inter-district travellers could be considered the reasons for the spread. The Health department was researching other causes for the high number of indigenous cases and the presence of clusters, he added.

Madurai Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan, in a press statement, said apart from the glaring number of new cases, there had also been several deaths in south Tamil Nadu. “Madurai, which is a centre of trade, sees hundreds of people penetrating the borders every day for business. Hundreds of people without e-passes too have entered the district from places like Chennai,” he said.

The MP added that they were only a few of the reasons for the fast spread of the disease in the district and that several people without any travel history had shown COVID-19 symptoms in the last couple of days. “Strict vigilance is the need of the hour, especially in Madurai,” he said.