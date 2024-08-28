ADVERTISEMENT

238 shops in Virudhunagar sealed in 2024 for selling banned tobacco products

Updated - August 28, 2024 03:43 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 03:40 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Officials seized tobacco products weighing over 20 kg from five shops and three vehicles in the past week

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representational purposes | Photo Credit: M. Periyasamy

Five shops found selling banned tobacco products were sealed after joint inspections were conducted by officials from the Food Safety and Police Departments in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu over the past week.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said the inspections were conducted at 18 shops near schools and colleges under a programme aimed at the intensified eradication of narcotic substances and banned tobacco productions from August 18 to 24.

The officials seized tobacco products weighing over 20 kg from the five shops and three vehicles. A fine of ₹2 lakh was imposed on the owners of the shops and the vehicles, Mr. Jeyaseelan added.

The district administration has conducted joint inspections at 538 shops in the last eight months and action has been taken against 238 shops and 23 vehicles when they were found illegally stocking or carrying 1,094 kg of banned tobacco products.

A total of ₹60.60 lakh fine has been imposed on those shops, the Collector said.

The Collector said a fine of ₹25,000 would be imposed on shops that were found selling banned tobacco products for the first time and the shop would be closed for 15 days.

For the same offence for the second time, the fine amount would be ₹50,000 and the shop would be closed for one month.

If the same shop was involved in selling prohibited tobacco for the third time, a fine of ₹1 lakh fine would be imposed on it and it would be sealed for three months.

