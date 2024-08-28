GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

238 shops in Virudhunagar sealed in 2024 for selling banned tobacco products

Officials seized tobacco products weighing over 20 kg from five shops and three vehicles in the past week

Updated - August 28, 2024 03:43 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 03:40 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representational purposes

Image used for representational purposes | Photo Credit: M. Periyasamy

Five shops found selling banned tobacco products were sealed after joint inspections were conducted by officials from the Food Safety and Police Departments in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu over the past week.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said the inspections were conducted at 18 shops near schools and colleges under a programme aimed at the intensified eradication of narcotic substances and banned tobacco productions from August 18 to 24.

The officials seized tobacco products weighing over 20 kg from the five shops and three vehicles. A fine of ₹2 lakh was imposed on the owners of the shops and the vehicles, Mr. Jeyaseelan added.

The district administration has conducted joint inspections at 538 shops in the last eight months and action has been taken against 238 shops and 23 vehicles when they were found illegally stocking or carrying 1,094 kg of banned tobacco products.

A total of ₹60.60 lakh fine has been imposed on those shops, the Collector said.

The Collector said a fine of ₹25,000 would be imposed on shops that were found selling banned tobacco products for the first time and the shop would be closed for 15 days.

For the same offence for the second time, the fine amount would be ₹50,000 and the shop would be closed for one month.

If the same shop was involved in selling prohibited tobacco for the third time, a fine of ₹1 lakh fine would be imposed on it and it would be sealed for three months.

Related Topics

tobacco

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.